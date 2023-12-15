Local March Primary Election Races Set

With the final filing deadline passing on Wednesday, the local March Primary Election races are now in place for Nevada County. And of the five major races, two are non-competitive. That includes for the Fifth Supervisorial District, where Hardy Bullock is unopposed. He’ll be starting a second four-year term. And there was also no opposition to three incumbent members of the Nevada City City Council, including Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

This will be Peterson’s second elected term. He replaced Reinette Senum in a special election in November of 2020, after Senum resigned. Also being elected to new terms will be Daniella Fernandez and Doug Fleming. Peterson will be taking over for Fernandez as mayor next July. Peterson says wildfire safety will be his top priority. He currently sits on the city’s Fire Safety Committee…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

But there are also two competitive races for two seats on the Board of Supervisors. In District Two, John Herrera, Jeff Pettit, Robb Tucker, and Jason Tedder will be vying to replace the retiring Ed Scofield. And in District One, incumbent Heidi Hall is being challenged by Michael Tucker and Sue McGuire. There are also three local ballot measures. Measure A is a Twin Ridges Elementary School Bond. Measure B is a fire tax for Grass Valley, with Measure C a fire tax for Nevada City.