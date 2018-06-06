Local Measures All Passing Easily

It’s an overwhelming amount of support for Nevada County’s local ballot measures. Measure D, the Grass Valley School District bond measure, has 70 percent of the vote–much to the delight of Grass Valley mayor Howard Levine…

Measure E, the sales tax increase for Grass Valley for parks and police and fire got 60 percent. 85 percent for Nevada City’s Measure F, which taxes cannabis businesses. Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director, Diana Gamzon, was pleased…

The measure was overwhelmingly supported by the local cannabis industry.

