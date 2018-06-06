< Back to All News

Local Measures All Passing Easily

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

It’s an overwhelming amount of support for Nevada County’s local ballot measures. Measure D, the Grass Valley School District bond measure, has 70 percent of the vote–much to the delight of Grass Valley mayor Howard Levine…

Listen to Howard Levine

Measure E, the sales tax increase for Grass Valley for parks and police and fire got 60 percent. 85 percent for Nevada City’s Measure F, which taxes cannabis businesses. Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director, Diana Gamzon, was pleased…

Listen to Diana Gamzon

The measure was overwhelmingly supported by the local cannabis industry.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha