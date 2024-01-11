Local Mobile Mental Crisis Teams 24 Hours

The new year also means mental health crisis teams are now available 24 hours a day in most of California, under a state mandate. Nevada County recently expanded to two Mobile Crisis teams which pair deputies with behavior specialists. The county’s Behavioral Health Department Adult Services Program Manager is Cari Yardley. She says the goal is to minimize jailing anyone or sending them to the hospital emergency department…

Yardley says 80-percent of people in mental crisis who were sent to emergency rooms didn’t need to be there, but there were no other options. And most don’t pose a safety threat, with teams coming directly out to a person…

And in 2022, a Youth Mobile Crisis position was also added. Meanwhile, late last year the Board of Supervisors also passed a resolution deferring implementation of another state mandate for two years. That will allow for more involuntary detentions and conservatorships of individuals with severe substance use disorders or co-occurring mental health problems. Since it’s an unfunded mandate, the county and numerous other jurisdictions need additional lead time to arrange the staffing and resources that will be necessary.