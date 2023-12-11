Local Movie Theatres Have New Ownership

It’s now official. The Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas are under new ownership. Sierra Theaters has sold to Prime Cinemas. Brian Young says they’re planning for a seamless transition, with the holiday movie season underway…

Mike and Barbara Getz opened Sierra Cinemas, on East Main Street, in 1989, and eventually took over Sutton Cinemas and the Del Oro Theatre in the early 2000’s. The Getz’s daughter and son-in-law, Azriel and Michael LaMarca, got involved in the 2010’s and expanded the business to add food and beverage sales at the Sierra Cinemas CineCafe. They remodeled Sutton Cinemas and rennovated the Del Oro marquee and tower. But Azriel LaMarca says the pandemic took its toll, including the closure of Sierra Cinemas, in 2020, and they never fully recovered. That included the explosion of movie streaming, as people stayed home more…

Prime Cinemas has also been operating a six-screen movie theater in Red Bluff. Young says most movie-goers will not notice any operational changes here. But in the new year, some improvements are planned, notably, the serving of beer and wine.