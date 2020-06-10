Local Movie Theatres May Reopen In Two Weeks

It may be about two weeks before you can see a movie again in Grass Valley and Nevada City, as Phase Three reopenings get underway later in the week. The state is allowing theatres to open, for the first time since March, as soon as Friday. But attendance will be limited to a 25-percent capacity, initially, or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is less. Azriel LaMarca, the Vice-President of Sierra Theatres says, in addition to distancing precautions, all seats will need to be reserved, a first for this area…

LaMarca says masks will also be recommended. Sierra Theatres owns Sierra Cinemas, Sutton Cinemas, and the Del Oro Theatre. She also points out that you won’t be able to see any new releases until July…

In the meantime, LaMarca says they’ll try to find previous releases that will fit in with the summer season, and for young people and families, especially.