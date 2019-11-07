< Back to All News

Local Officals Speak On PSPS Effects

Posted: Nov. 6, 2019 9:41 PM PST

Local Nevada County officials held a press conference this afternoon (Wednesday) to discuss the effects the PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoff had on businesses in all areas of the county. Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout opened he conference stating that the elected officals in Grass VAlley, Nevada City, and the county supervisors have drafted a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission seeking protections during any future PSPS events. Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum spoke about the the loss of business to food related business and grocery stores.
County Supervisor Heidi Hall spoke about medical needs that need to be addressed, and Supervisor Dan Miller spoke about the trickle down effect.

Listen to Dan Miller

Miller urged local residents to take action.

Listen to Dan Miller

The conference also announced the start of Lets Go Out Tonight… an effort to support local businesses each Wenesday from now through December to help offset losses from the PSPS.

