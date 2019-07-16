< Back to All News

Local Officers Getting Homeless Training

Posted: Jul. 16, 2019 12:59 AM PDT

The hope is to reduce the volatility of encounters with the homeless population. Hospitality House has been awarded a 151-thousand dollar grant for a first-of-its-kind training curriculum for Nevada County’s three local law enforcement agencies. Development Director Ashley Quadros says it will mean more officers will have an in-depth understanding of the complex issues surrounding such problems as mental illness and substance abuse…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

To create the curriculum, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis says the first steps include collective fact-finding trips to other towns, including San Diego, Santa Rosa, Modesto, Woodland, and Sacramento…

click to listen to Chief Ellis

Quadros says a key part of the training will also provide officers with detailed information about homelessness, its causes, its impact on the community, as well as the service system in place in Nevada County. It’s anticipated the curriculum will begin next spring.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha