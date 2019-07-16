Local Officers Getting Homeless Training

The hope is to reduce the volatility of encounters with the homeless population. Hospitality House has been awarded a 151-thousand dollar grant for a first-of-its-kind training curriculum for Nevada County’s three local law enforcement agencies. Development Director Ashley Quadros says it will mean more officers will have an in-depth understanding of the complex issues surrounding such problems as mental illness and substance abuse…

To create the curriculum, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis says the first steps include collective fact-finding trips to other towns, including San Diego, Santa Rosa, Modesto, Woodland, and Sacramento…

Quadros says a key part of the training will also provide officers with detailed information about homelessness, its causes, its impact on the community, as well as the service system in place in Nevada County. It’s anticipated the curriculum will begin next spring.