Local Official Applauds New State Tobacco Campaign

In an effort to combat the tobacco industry’s latest marketing strategies toward young people, the California Department of Public Health has launched a new media campaign. It’s called “Flavors Hook Kids”. The campaign warns parents and concerned adults about the increasing availability of flavored tobacco products targeted at teens. It also highlights how easy it is for minors to purchase such products online. The tobacco prevention coordinator for Nevada County, Shannan Glas, says they continue to look at ways to get policies passed to reduce access at local stores..

click to listen to Shannan Glas

Glas says a survey the county health department conducted three years ago showed that 90-percent of stores sold flavored tobacco products. Also increasing in popularity among teenagers are new e-cigarette devices called “pod mods” that produce a larger aerosal plume…

click to listen to Shannan Glas

State officials say each JUUL cartridge contains the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of traditional cigarettes. They say 80-percent of youth who have tried tobacco products started with a flavored one. Flavors disguise the harshness of tobacco.