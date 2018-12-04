< Back to All News

Local Official Likes Flavored Vaping Ban Bill

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 12:28 AM PST

Legislation being introduced at the state capitol this week that pushes for a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as well as other flavored tobacco products, is a step in the right direction for Nevada County’s Health Education Coordinator. The idea of the bill is to curb use by teens. But Shannan Glaz, at the Public Health Department, says the menthol flavor is not included…

click to listen to Shannan Glaz

In addition to the ban, the bill would impose age verification requirements for the online sale of tobacco products…

click to listen to Shannan Glaz

Six lawmakers are behind the legislation. They say new federal figures show a sharp rise in e-cigarette use by young adults, a jump in use of the flavored e-cigarettes by high school students, and an increase in underage use of tobacco products overall. The Food and Drug Administration says this year more than three-point-six million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes, also calling vaping, in the U.S.

