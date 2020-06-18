Officials Concerned but not Alarmed About Spike

Local health officials don’t seem to be too alarmed about the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Nevada County. While the numbers are rather small, there have been eight positive results in the last three days in Western County, after none in almost two months. County wide, there were ten cases yesterday (Wednesday)–a single day record. Nevada County Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler says the relaxing of restrictions and the increase in testing are both contributing factors….

Listen to Ken Cutler

Cutler says social distancing is still important, and you shoudl wear face masks when out in public. Governor Newsom has issued an order mandating face masks in public, but Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Doctor Brian Evans says it’s just the right thing to do…

Listen to Brian Evans

The total number of cases in Nevada County is now 67, with 20 of those in Western County. Evans says there are two patients with Covid-19 currently at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and they’ve treated six patients total.

–gf