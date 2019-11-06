< Back to All News

Local Officials Send Letter to CPUC About Shutoffs

Posted: Nov. 6, 2019 7:40 AM PST

It’s being called a Letter of Concern, and it’s being sent from Nevada County to the California Public Utilities Commission in response to P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The letter details various hardships Nevada County went through during the shutoffs-school closures, households, supermarkets, and restaurants losing refrigerators and freezers full of food, people not being able to get fuel or the medicines they need-just as a few examples. County Director of Information and General Services Steve Monaghan says they are still tallying the numbers…

Listen to Steve Monaghan

The letter also asks for help on several issues including, as Supervisor Heidi Hall suggests, making a requirement that communications aren’t interrupted during future shutoffs…

Listen to Heidi Hall

They also ask for health and safety amenities, such as oxygen to those people who need it, more timely notification of a shutoff event, and to marrow the scope of it as much as possible. The letter will also be signed by the mayors of Nevada City and Grass Valley, and copies of it will go to the governor, state lawmakers, and others.

–gf

