Local Officials Support Fire Insurance Bills

In response to another series of catastrophic wildfires this year, California’s Insurance Commissioner is once again requesting that companies help survivors who are overwhelmed with the task of navigating the claims process. Ricardo Lara wants the companies to provide up to 100-percent of personal property coverage limits without homeowners having to provide a detailed inventory where they lost all their possessions. That’s similar to to previous identical requests in past years. Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield testified on bills that would require that, and has now been signed into law by Governor Newsom. But he says it doesn’t take effect until July of next year…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

County Senior Administrative Analyst Jeff Thorsby says the expedited request also includes an advance payment for personal property of at least 25-percent of contents coverage without an inventory…

click to listen to Jeff Thorsby

Lara also points out that many companies have already agreed to the request and in the past few years have made significant efforts to accomodate their policyholders.