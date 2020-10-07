< Back to All News

Local Officials Support Fire Insurance Bills

Posted: Oct. 7, 2020 12:27 AM PDT

In response to another series of catastrophic wildfires this year, California’s Insurance Commissioner is once again requesting that companies help survivors who are overwhelmed with the task of navigating the claims process. Ricardo Lara wants the companies to provide up to 100-percent of personal property coverage limits without homeowners having to provide a detailed inventory where they lost all their possessions. That’s similar to to previous identical requests in past years. Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield testified on bills that would require that, and has now been signed into law by Governor Newsom. But he says it doesn’t take effect until July of next year…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

County Senior Administrative Analyst Jeff Thorsby says the expedited request also includes an advance payment for personal property of at least 25-percent of contents coverage without an inventory…

click to listen to Jeff Thorsby

Lara also points out that many companies have already agreed to the request and in the past few years have made significant efforts to accomodate their policyholders.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha