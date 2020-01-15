Supes Ask State to Intervene in Insurance Case

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors and the Grass Valley City Council are appealing to Sacramento so a local business can get their property insurance back. DeMartini R-V Sales lost their insurance in October, due to what the insurance company called a high fire risk, even though neighboring businesses were not zoned in a high insurance area. Supervisor Dan Miller says they’ve already sent protest letters to the insurance company…

Listen to Dan Miller 1

Miller requested his fellow board members to send a letter to the State Insurance Commissioner…

Listen to Dan Miller 2

That request was unanimously approved. The Grass Valley City Council also approved a similar letter be sent to the state. Owner Tim DeMartini told KNCO last month that he believes the insurance company did not renew his policy because two R-V businesses were destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise.

–gf