Local Opposition To Charter School Reform Bills

About 11-percent of California’s six-million students are now enrolled in charter schools. And there’s a package of bills moving through the Legislature that would slow the growth of such schools, being pushed by the California Teachers Association. The executive director of Forest Charter School in Nevada City, Peter Sagebiel says the enrollment increases statewide are reducing state funding for public schools…

The bills would also give school districts more leverage to deny applications to open new charter schools and cap the number of such schools Sagebiel says charter schools in Nevada County have a good relationship with local district boards…

Sagebiel says local charter school enrollment has levelled off in the last five to seven years. Supporters of charter schools say the teachers union has made them a scapegoat for the failures of public schools.