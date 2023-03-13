< Back to All News

Local Permit Fees Waived For Snowstorm Victims

Posted: Mar. 13, 2023 3:26 PM PDT

As snowstorm victims continue to assess damages and repair work, they’ll get a fee break from Nevada County. Building Director George Schureck says unincorporated residents will have local fees waived and also receive priority permitting. They’re normally 100 dollars. State fees are not waived, but usually only amount to less than 10-percent of total fees. Schureck says the most common reports are electrical damage…

click to listen to George Schureck

Schureck says the second-most common damage for homeowners is to decks, some of which collapsed. He says there wasn’t much damage to residential roofs, most of which was reported to flat roofs on commercial buildings. The local waivers are in effect for at least a year from February 24th, which was the day of the first major snowstorm…

click to listen to George Schureck

Examples of other permitted repairs from snowstorm damage may include to septic systems and wells, and also foundations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha