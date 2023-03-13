Local Permit Fees Waived For Snowstorm Victims

As snowstorm victims continue to assess damages and repair work, they’ll get a fee break from Nevada County. Building Director George Schureck says unincorporated residents will have local fees waived and also receive priority permitting. They’re normally 100 dollars. State fees are not waived, but usually only amount to less than 10-percent of total fees. Schureck says the most common reports are electrical damage…

Schureck says the second-most common damage for homeowners is to decks, some of which collapsed. He says there wasn’t much damage to residential roofs, most of which was reported to flat roofs on commercial buildings. The local waivers are in effect for at least a year from February 24th, which was the day of the first major snowstorm…

Examples of other permitted repairs from snowstorm damage may include to septic systems and wells, and also foundations.