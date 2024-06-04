< Back to All News

Local Praise For Community College Proposal

Posted: Jun. 4, 2024 12:11 AM PDT

A proposal to enable Californians without a high school diploma to also access federal financial aid, in order to attend a community college, has received a positive first take, locally. The plan has been submitted to the U.S Department of Education by Governor Newsom and the Community Colleges Chancellor. The Executive Dean of the Nevada County Sierra College campus, Karen O’Hara, says it’ll help more people seeking a job skill or better-paying skill without having to take the usual higher education steps…

Governor Newsom’s Office says if the proposal is approved an estimated four million Californians without a high school diploma will have access to aid. But O’Hara says it won’t mean a dramatic enrollment spike here…

Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian says this initiative has the ability to change lives. She says it will open college and career opportunities for adult learners to pursue their academic aspirations, regardless of their background or circumstances.

