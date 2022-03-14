< Back to All News

Local Psychiatric Placement Costs Continue Rising

Posted: Mar. 14, 2022 12:23 AM PDT

The number of mental crisis patient placements in Nevada County continues a steady climb. So County Supervisors have approved another amended contract with one of the multiple facilities that are utilized. Psychiatric Health Facilities in Yuba City was established in 1978 to provide a low-cost alternative to hospital-based care for rural north state counties. Behavioral Health Director, Phebe Bell, told the Board, on Tuesday, that a one-million dollar adjustment is needed, or for two-point-four million dollars…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

It’s the third increase in the contract in the last year, and, by far, the largest of the three. It’s mainly due to higher-than-expected hospitalization rates and lengths of stay at this facility. Supervisor Sue Hoek praised the progress on treatments…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

This particular facility provides 24-hour intervention services, with the goal of stabilizing and improving the functioning of a patient with a psychiatric emergency.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha