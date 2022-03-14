Local Psychiatric Placement Costs Continue Rising

The number of mental crisis patient placements in Nevada County continues a steady climb. So County Supervisors have approved another amended contract with one of the multiple facilities that are utilized. Psychiatric Health Facilities in Yuba City was established in 1978 to provide a low-cost alternative to hospital-based care for rural north state counties. Behavioral Health Director, Phebe Bell, told the Board, on Tuesday, that a one-million dollar adjustment is needed, or for two-point-four million dollars…

It’s the third increase in the contract in the last year, and, by far, the largest of the three. It’s mainly due to higher-than-expected hospitalization rates and lengths of stay at this facility. Supervisor Sue Hoek praised the progress on treatments…

This particular facility provides 24-hour intervention services, with the goal of stabilizing and improving the functioning of a patient with a psychiatric emergency.