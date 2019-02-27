< Back to All News

Local Roads Holding Up Well During Storm

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:02 PM PST

With all the rain today and the last couple of days, motorists in western Nevada County haven’t had much to worry about. Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says county roadways are holding up…

Tillotson says those areas are prone to flooding, so they continue to monitor that area. Tillotson also says her crews have been busy, and working around the clock..

Tillotson says they have had issues with trees and power lines down. Alta Sierra Drive has been closed because of power lines, trees have been down in Penn Valley, but not blocking roadways, and Greenhorn Road was shut down yesterday because a tree had fallen into power lines.

