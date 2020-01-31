Local School Principal Tops in ESPN Contest

A local school administrator and sports fan finishes as one of the top in the country- if not the world- in an online game where contestants pick the weekly winners of professional football games. Several hundred thousand people play the ESPN Pigskin Pick’em Game attempting to correctly choose as many winners of NFL games as possible. Too most people, the odds of being one of the best players are long at best. However, high school principal, Marty Mathiesen, defied the odds and was the second place winner OVERALL for the 2019/20 season. He says he started playing Pigskin Pick’em several years ago as a team-building activity with his staff at Silver Springs High School.

Listen to Marty Mathiesen

Mathiesen didn’t realize that all players on all teams were tracked by ESPN until his school maintenance person told him about halfway through the season.

listen to Marty Mathiesen

From 141st, Matheison kept picking winners and getting higher and higher on the list.

Listen to Marty Mathiesen

Mathiesen ended the season with 182 wins averaging almost 11 wins per week. His highest week was 14 out of 15, and his lowest was 6 wins.

The number one player had 184 wins.

An additional surprise was the 1000 dollar gift card that came with second place honors.

As far at the Super Bowl- Mathiesen predicts the 49ers will win… but it will be close. He says the Niners will lead early, the Chiefs will rally and then…

Listen to Marty Mathiesen

For more information about Pigskin Pick’em visit ESPN.com