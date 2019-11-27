Local State Parks Merger Finalized

After a nearly two-year process, Nevada County’s three state park association boards are merging into one foundation board. Matt Green, the superintendent for the Sierra District of the State Parks Department, says there’ll be no more competing for the same resources for Malakoff Diggins, Empire Mine, and South Yuba River State Parks…

It’s the creation of what’s called the Sierra Gold State Parks Foundation. Green says instead of 33 members on three boards, there’ll be one eleven-member board. He indicates there may be some bruised feelings from the downsizing…

The change is official in January, with a new web site expected to be set up by January or February.