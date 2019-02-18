< Back to All News

Local Store Celebrates 70 Years and 3 Generations

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 8:08 AM PST

It’s not all that unusual when a son or daughter takes over the family business, but one store in Grass Valley is going on its third generation. William and Marge Moule founded Moule’s Paint and Glass in 1949. Their son Jim, and his wife Denise, bought the store in the 1970s, and now their son Sean is getting ready to take the reins. Sean says the business started after his grandparents came back to the United States, after being prisoners of war in the Philippines…

Listen to Sean Moule 1

Sean is now the general manager, and says his dad Jim is getting ready to retire in August…

Listen to Sean Moule 2

Shawn says he also has a brother and a cousin in the family business. Moule’s is celebrating their 70th anniversary of operation in 2019.

–gf

More from my site

