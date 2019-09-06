< Back to All News

Local Strike Team Sent to Tehama County Fire

Posted: Sep. 6, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

The largest wildfire burning in northern California right now has Nevada County firefighters working on it. The Red Bank fire in Tehama County started last night, and has burned over 65-hundred acres. Some evacuations are in place. A strike team with members of Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Peardale-Chicago Park, Ophir Hill, and Higgins Fire Departments left around 4 o’clock this morning, and are on the lines now. The fire near Red Bluff is five-percent contained, and is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

–gf

