Local Strike Teams Winding Up Second Deployment

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Wildfires have been burning in northern California for over a month now, and local firefighters have been out on the lines just about the entire time. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Steve Smith says some crews have been there and come back, while others are still out there…

Listen to Steve Smith 1

They’re latest 14-day deployment ends today, but while those crews may be coming home, it’s still possible that others could be going out. Smith says they’ve been doing various types of work battling those blazes…

Listen to Steve Smith 2

Crews are on the Mendocino Complex fires right now, but some were deployed to the Carr Fire near Redding, and also the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park.

