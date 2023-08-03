< Back to All News

Local Support For Domestic Violence Disclosure Bill

Posted: Aug. 3, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

California is one of only several states that mandate doctors and nurses to make police reports of adult domestic violence-related injuries. That’s even if the victim doesn’t want that. But a bill pending in the Assembly would remove that requirement. The acting executive director of Communty Beyond Violence, in Grass Valley, is Allison Bishosberger. She says the state requires voluntary disclosures and participation in services by survivors at organizations like theirs. And this bill would also apply that requirement to the medical field. She says the situation of most victims affected by the law usually becomes even worse, instead of a successful prosecution…

Bishosberger says the law has also resulted in many survivors to not seek treatment for their injuries…

Bishosberger says the mandate was also enacted when there were fewer services for victims and there was not much research about domestic violence interventions. If eventually signed by Governor Newsom, it would take effect in 2025.

