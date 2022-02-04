< Back to All News

Local Teens Release New Anti-Smoking Video

Posted: Feb. 4, 2022 12:15 AM PST

Following last year’s success, another group of Bright Futures for Youth teens has produced an music video with a message about addiction and the dangers of cigarettes and vaping. It’s called “Love and Dreams”…

click to listen to “Love and Dreams” excerpt

It’s part of the ongoing Tobacco Use Prevention campaign by the Nevada County Public Health Department. Nine teens were involved with writing and performing the video, inside and outside the Litton Building in Grass Valley during their Christmas break. That includes Jamie Thomas Rose, a senior at Bitney Prep High School…

click to listen to Jamie Thomas Rose

“Love and Dreams” is available for downloading on YouTube. Bright Futures for Youth has a contract with Public Health to educate youth. About a year ago, three teens produced a song called “Sunset Tears” that you can also see on YouTube.

