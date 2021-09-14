Local Turnout For Recall Election Looks Okay

Local interest in the Governor Newsom recall vote appears to be pretty good. Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says, as of Monday morning, over 38-thousand mail-in ballots had been returned, which is almost a 50-percent turn out….

And, early on, it appeared that the vote might be closer than many people anticipated. Meanwhile, Adona says it looks like most local ballots will be counted tonight (Tues), since they’re able to receive so many well-before the election…

The deadline to drop off a ballot is tonight (Tues.) at eight. There are 14 drop box locations. To find the one closest to you, go to “my nevada county dot-com-slash elections”. If you mail your ballot, it has to be postmarked no later than today (Tues.). But those ballots are still counted up to seven days after election day. You can also still vote in-person at the county elections office.