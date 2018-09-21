Local Unemployment Rate Continues Dropping

Nevada County continues to do better than the state and the nation as a whole when it comes to employment. The new unemployment numbers are out for August, and Nevada County checks in with a rate of three-point-four percent. It was three-point-six percent in July. The state Employment Development Department says 610 jobs were added locally from July to August, with the largest increase in the government sector. Trade, transportation, and utilities took the biggest loss. For August, California’s unemployment rate was four-point-three percent. The national jobless rate is three-point-nine percent.

–gf