Local Vet Aims to Fix Up Civil War Era Cemetery

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

A Grass Valley Civil War buff is working to restore about three dozen headstones at the Pine Grove Cemetery off of Red Dog Road, and also sharing that cemetery’s story at a presentation this evening. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran Dan Baldwin says he’s always been interested in American history, and does Civil War re-enactments. He says he just kind of stumbled onto some local history that goes back to the 1840s…

Baldwin says there are also three headstones from veterans of the Mexican War, dating back to 1848. Cleaning up those headstones has become his mission. He has a Go Fund Me page and is also paying out of his own pocket the costs, which include an expensive cleaning solution that removes growth from the headstones so the names are readable. He also has ordered a plaque, and a 35-star American flag, which the Civil War soldiers fought under…

HIs story, and a presentation about the cemetery and Civil War research is the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night event. It’s free, at 7pm, at the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.

