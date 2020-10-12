Local Veterans Need Their Building

Nevada County veterans continue to feel the negative effects of COVID-19 restrictions. Even with Nevada County being in the tier representing moderate spread for the coronavirus, the state has not allowed meetings or public gatherings to occur. As a guest on KNCO Insight, Jason Tedder with the American Legion Post 130, says veterans have not had access to the Grass Valley Building on South Auburn Street for months. He says the annual Veteran’s Stand Down was cancelled which was a chance for veterans to connect and receive basic services.

And other veterans groups don’t have a place to socialize or receive services.

Gary Miller with the Marine Corp Veterans is concerned about getting into the building in time for Toys for Tots.

Post Commander Claude Hessel says closing the hall has cut into social interactivity as well as service meetings.

American Legion Auxiliary President Melise Munroe, Veteran’s Day traditional activities have been cut back to a 3-shot volley from the veteran’s color guard and drive thru lunch service for veterans.

Veteran’s organizations are discussing proactive measures to address the county regarding access to the hall, and encourage members of the public to write letters to the county supervisors in support of the effort.