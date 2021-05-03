Local Vietnam Vets Honored At Wreathes Across America

A number of local veterans that were not necessarily treated well when they returned from military duty in the early 1970s were given a welcome and a pin in honor of their duty served during the Vietnam conflict. Stefan Brann is traveling the county with mobile museum spreading the word about the Wreathes Across America program as well as providing the official welcome back for Vietnam era veterans. The program has been in place since 2012 and Brann has been traveling with the exhibit since July.*

Brann says the mistreatment of Vietnam Vets can never truly be repaid, but in an effort to show appreciation an honor of the vets, he says he will welcome them home anytime and any place. A steady stream of veterans and family members were flowing though the mobile museum in the Grass Valley Downtown Safeway parking lot Saturday.

Grass Valley was on of 18 stops the Wreathes Across America was visiting while in California.