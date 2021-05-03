< Back to All News

Local Vietnam Vets Honored At Wreathes Across America

Posted: May. 3, 2021 5:35 AM PDT

A number of local veterans that were not necessarily treated well when they returned from military duty in the early 1970s were given a welcome and a pin in honor of their duty served during the Vietnam conflict. Stefan Brann is traveling the county with mobile museum spreading the word about the Wreathes Across America program as well as providing the official welcome back for Vietnam era veterans. The program has been in place since 2012 and Brann has been traveling with the exhibit since July.*

 

Brann says the mistreatment of Vietnam Vets can never truly be repaid, but in an effort to show appreciation an honor of the vets, he says he will welcome them home anytime and any place. A steady stream of veterans and family members were flowing though the mobile museum in the Grass Valley Downtown Safeway parking lot Saturday.

 

Grass Valley was on of 18 stops the Wreathes Across America was visiting while in California.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha