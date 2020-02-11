Local Vote Tallies Low Before Early Primaries

Voting is off to a bit of a slow start in Nevada County, but it’s still three weeks until Election Day…

Listen to Natalie Adona 1

Nevada County Assistant Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona says 60 ballots have been processed as of noon yesterday, and several others have been turned in, but the county has received less than one percent of the ballots mailed out so far. With the New Hampshire primary today, and still a couple of early states to go before California votes on Super Tuesday, Adona says it’s understandable that local voters seem to be taking a wait-and-see attitude…

Listen to Natalie Adona 2

Adona says all of the election materials have been sent out, so if you have made up your mind, you can either mail your ballot back, drop it in a collection box, or turn it in to the elections office. You can also vote in person at the Rood Center.

–gf