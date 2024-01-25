Local Voter Information Guides Being Mailed

Another indication that the March fifth Primary is not too far away is that local information guides are being mailed out to Nevada County voters, starting today (Thurs.). Assistant Clerk-Recorder, Corey O’Hayre, says the state guide has also started to be distributed to mailboxes…

The Nevada County guide includes the candidates for the two Board of Supervisor races, along with three local ballot measures. That’s Measure A, the Twin Ridges Elementary School District bond. And, of course, the wildfire prevention sales tax increases, which is Measure B for Grass Valley and Measure C for Nevada City. The state guide includes Proposition One, a bond measure for mental health treatment facilities, and candidates for U.S Senate. But you can only find Presidential candidate statements on the California Secretary of State website. And, starting this year, O’Hayre reminds us that there will also be more ballot information…

Ballots will be mailed, starting February fifth.