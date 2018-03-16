Locals ‘Bowl for Kids Sake’

Teams of bowlers from several local organizations and businesses will be at Prosperity Lanes tomorrow, bowling to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County. Each team gets sponsors for the fundraiser, and then the fun begins. Organizer Lindy Schasipen says the bowling will be in three sessions, from 3 to 8pm…

And, with the event on Saint Patrick’s Day this year, that’s the theme…

It’s called Bowl for Kids Sake. Big Brothers Big Sisters depends on donations to conduct background checks on volunteers to ensure child safety; and provide ongoing support for children, families and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting relationships.

