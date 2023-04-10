Locals Honor Dispatchers Work This Week

click to listen to dispatcher traffic

Police, Fire, and EMS dispatchers are the other end of your 9-1-1 call. And Nevada County law enforcement personnel and executives are honoring them this week for their commitment, service, and sacrifice, including on Facebook pages. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard is among numerous people across the country with shout-outs during National Dispatch Appreciation Week…

A dispatcher’s responsibilities include receiving emergency and non-emergency calls, monitoring driver logs. keeping records, addressing problems, and dispatching appropriate team members. Duties can also include monitoring weather reports or notifying authorities, if necessary. County Executive Officer Allison Lehman is also expressing her gratitude…

But over 40-percent of dispatchers across the country also exhibit high levels of burnout, more than double the rate of employees in other fields. Emergency Dispatch consistently ranks among the Top 10 industries with the highest turnover rates.