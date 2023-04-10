< Back to All News

Locals Honor Dispatchers Work This Week

Posted: Apr. 10, 2023 12:44 PM PDT

click to listen to dispatcher traffic

Police, Fire, and EMS dispatchers are the other end of your 9-1-1 call. And Nevada County law enforcement personnel and executives are honoring them this week for their commitment, service, and sacrifice, including on Facebook pages. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard is among numerous people across the country with shout-outs during National Dispatch Appreciation Week…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

A dispatcher’s responsibilities include receiving emergency and non-emergency calls, monitoring driver logs. keeping records, addressing problems, and dispatching appropriate team members. Duties can also include monitoring weather reports or notifying authorities, if necessary. County Executive Officer Allison Lehman is also expressing her gratitude…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

But over 40-percent of dispatchers across the country also exhibit high levels of burnout, more than double the rate of employees in other fields. Emergency Dispatch consistently ranks among the Top 10 industries with the highest turnover rates.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha