Locals Ready To Apply For More Wildfire Funds

The wildfire danger may be over for a while, with the rainy season. But groups and government entitites are still busy putting together annual grant applications for more protection money. Cal Fire has announced the availability of 120-million dollars for Forest Health and 50-million for Post-Fire Reforestation and Regeneration projects. Among local groups in Nevada County is the Fire Safe Council. And Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, also a former Cal Fire Division Chief, says they’ve been effective in qualifying for the funding in the past…

Mathias says the grants are vital for the progress of protection and prevention measures already underway, as well as launching new ones…

Mathias also mentions that cooperation and coordination with related stakeholders and local governments has also been a key in getting major awards. The county has also been considered one of the high-risk areas for wildfires in recent years, which also helps. The application deadline for this latest round of funding is January 15th.