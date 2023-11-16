< Back to All News

Locals Ready To Apply For More Wildfire Funds

Posted: Nov. 16, 2023 12:21 AM PST

The wildfire danger may be over for a while, with the rainy season. But groups and government entitites are still busy putting together annual grant applications for more protection money. Cal Fire has announced the availability of 120-million dollars for Forest Health and 50-million for Post-Fire Reforestation and Regeneration projects. Among local groups in Nevada County is the Fire Safe Council. And Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, also a former Cal Fire Division Chief, says they’ve been effective in qualifying for the funding in the past…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Mathias says the grants are vital for the progress of protection and prevention measures already underway, as well as launching new ones…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Mathias also mentions that cooperation and coordination with related stakeholders and local governments has also been a key in getting major awards. The county has also been considered one of the high-risk areas for wildfires in recent years, which also helps. The application deadline for this latest round of funding is January 15th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha