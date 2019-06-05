Lockdown At NU Scary But Works Well

While there have been lockdowns before at Nevada Union High School, this was the first one in recent times that it was done with the fear of an intruder, or intruders, on campus. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says it went smoothly, for the most part. But he says when officers first arrived, Monday, it was not clear what was going on…

The lockdown was lifted a little over an hour later, after it was learned that there were no intruders, and the suspects from a vehicle pursuit were being searched for off campus….

The suspects also ended up being NU students and have not been arrested.