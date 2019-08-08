Log Ride Makes First Day Splash at the Fair

The new White Water ride seems to have made quite a splash so far at the Nevada County Fair. It took an hour after the fair opened before it became operational, but by 11am, the kids were ready to get wet and to cool down…

Listen to Olive Bailey

That was ten-and-a-half year old Olive Bailey. Twelve year old Faith and ten year old Leah were the first two to ride it…

Listen to Faith and Leah

The ride has two drops, and it actually seems like the smaller drop makes the biggest splash. Forty-thousand gallons of water are pumped through that ride to keep everybody cool and refreshed.

–gf