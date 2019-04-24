Loma Rica Project Changes Approved By Council

The Loma Rica Development Project is moving forward in Grass Valley. Tuesday evening City Council approved ammendments to the original plan submitted several years ago. Supporters of the project appreciate the building of 235 homes. Those opposing the project are primarily concerned about the lack of affordable housing within the development. Representatives from the Nevada County Airport and Calfire spoke during public comment about the unintended consequences of residential building near the airport. Airport Manager Kevin Edwards referred to a Southern California incident.

Listen to Kevin Edwards

The airport manager, along with the airport commision, want to be sure that easements are included with all deeds for homes sold within the development to avoid alwsuits and closing the airport. CALFIRE has been using the airpoert since 1958. Edwards was concerned for public safety if CALFIRE had to relocate to another airport.

Listen to Kevin Edwards

Mayor Lisa Swarthout reassured the the audience that the airport will not close because of residential encroachment.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout also addressed concerns about traffic, the pedestrian tunnel, and the difference between affordable housing, market rate housing, and subsidized housing. Following public comment and discussion, council voted 4-1 to approve the ammendments. Hilary Hodge was the only no vote.