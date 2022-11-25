< Back to All News

Lombardi Honored with GV Mayor’s Award

Posted: Nov. 25, 2022 5:50 AM PST

It happens every two years as the outgoing Mayor of Grass Valley finishes their term, they honor a city resident with the Mayor’s Award. This year Mayor Ben Aguilar honored Marty Lombardi. During the city council meeting Tuesday, Aguilar shares some thoughts about Lombardi and the impact he has made on the city is a relatively short time listing a number of organizations Lombardi is a member, often taking leadership roles, such as being past president of the Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

 

Lombardi humbly accepted the award while also giving credit to others while and recognizing that supporting others is imperative.

 

Aguilar will be handing off the mayorship to Jan Arbuckle and Haven Caravelli wil be replacing him on the city council.

