Lone Protester Out For Governor’s Visit

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:12 PM PST

There was one lone protester outside of the Gold Miners Inn, upset that Governor Newsom has paid a visit. John Van Dyk was dressed in red, white, and blue, and waving an American Flag along the street in front of the hotel. He says he doesn’t like Newsom’s politics, and says he doesn’t like plans for what he calls “another homeless drug rehab center” behind Safeway…

He also kept using the word ‘we’ when talking about his disagreements with the governor’s policies, but he was out there alone…

Van Dyk said he would like Newsom to talk to him, but also admitted that he wasn’t expecting that to happen.

