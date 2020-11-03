< Back to All News

Lone Tree Sitter Remains In His Perch

Posted: Nov. 2, 2020 5:26 PM PST

He’s referred to as “tarzan” by some of his supporters. And he’s still high up a huge pine tree in the Pioneer Cemetary of Nevada City that’s targeted for removal by PG and E, which it says is in danger of falling on power lines and possibly sparking a fire. Police Chief Chad Ellis says the man, whose first name is Brandon, continues to refuse their requests to end his protest…

click to listen to Chief Ellis

Around eight or nine trees are still left. And Ellis says it looks like the situation may not be resolved until all the other trees are cut down first…

click to listen to Chief Ellis

Three other tree protesters were the first to be arrested last Friday morning on misdemeanor trespassing charges. Meanwhile, there’s also a dispute with property owners on Orchard Street regarding whether some trees there belong to them or the city.

