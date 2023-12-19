Long Overdue Sex Offender Sweep Conducted

A recent and long overdue check of sex offenders’ registration compliance in Nevada County was conducted. It featured the Sheriff’s and Probation Departments and Grass Valley Police. Also, the Investigations Unit of the District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it’s part of a state law requirement…

The law requires people convicted of a wide away of sex crimes to register, including for some misdemeanor offenses. Wilson says the focus is on people considered by law enforcement agencies to be of higher risk and a possible threat to the public. Two felony arrests were made in this sweep…

Three others were brought back into compliance without any legal consequences. Wilson didn’t have information on how many sex registrants there are in the county. But if you want to see if any prior offender lives in or near your neighborhood you can find out through the Megan’s Law website.