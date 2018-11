It started almost two years ago with the first candidate announcement in December of 2016. The June election eliminated one candidate, with the final two facing a runoff today. Both candidates are upbeat and confident going into the final day. Shannan Moon was the top vote-getter in June…

Bill Smethers is also confident…

The winner will succeed Keith Royal, who is retiring after 20 years on the job.

