Longer Delays In Summer For Omega Curves Project

With summer vacation season upon us, don’t forget to set aside extra time if you’re planning on using an accident-prone stretch of Highway 20 to get to the Truckee-Tahoe region. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says the third and final season for the so-called Omega Curves Project continues on weekdays. It’s on two non-contiguous segments on a 14-mile stretch near White Cloud and Lowell Hill. There’s one-way control traffic, with up to 20-minute delays…

But Linder says work will be nearly round-the-clock for the White Cloud segment, or from 6am to 4:30pm and 6pm to 4:30am…

In addition, three turnouts will be added, where the drivers of slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations. Linder says the project was prompted by rising numbers of collisions, with 39 reported from 2015 through 2017, including 19 with injuries. Construction should finally be completed sometime in the fall.