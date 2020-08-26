< Back to All News

Longterm Coronavirus Mental Impacts Unclear

Posted: Aug. 26, 2020 12:30 AM PDT

Emotional and physical impacts from the now five-month-old coronavirus pandemic are still being assessed. After a presentation to Nevada County Supervisors, Tuesday morning, Behavioral Health Director, Phebe Bell, told the Board that the long-term impacts on children and teens, in particular, are still uncertain…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

Bell says the isolation some people have been experiencing has meant more depression and anxiety, especially those who’ve lost jobs. She says there’s also been a significant increase in services for people struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, which actually goes back over the last couple of years…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

The remarks came after a presentation on activities of the Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Board. Other challenges for the Board include growing challenges of homelessness, along with fiscal concerns and sustainability issues.

