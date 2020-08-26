Longterm Coronavirus Mental Impacts Unclear

Emotional and physical impacts from the now five-month-old coronavirus pandemic are still being assessed. After a presentation to Nevada County Supervisors, Tuesday morning, Behavioral Health Director, Phebe Bell, told the Board that the long-term impacts on children and teens, in particular, are still uncertain…

Bell says the isolation some people have been experiencing has meant more depression and anxiety, especially those who’ve lost jobs. She says there’s also been a significant increase in services for people struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, which actually goes back over the last couple of years…

The remarks came after a presentation on activities of the Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Board. Other challenges for the Board include growing challenges of homelessness, along with fiscal concerns and sustainability issues.