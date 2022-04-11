< Back to All News

Longtime CHP Officer Retires

Posted: Apr. 11, 2022 12:03 AM PDT

Another officer retirement in Nevada County, and again from the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol. And, early in his life, it didn’t appear that this would be a career calling for Mike Steele. But, speaking recently on “On the Town”, he says his longtime wife, Tracy, suggested it, with her father retired from the Auburn CHP office…

Steele says he joined the Highway Patrol just before he turned 30. He started out in San Benito and Santa Clara counties before joining the Sacramento office in 2008. And then it was back home to the Grass Valley office in 2010. And Tracy Steele couldn’t help but express some mixed feelings…

Steele has also been the main media relations officer for the Grass Valley CHP.

