Longtime Domestic Abuser Faces Possible Life Term

A man with a long history of domestic violence has been convicted again by a Nevada County jury. And now he qualifies for the state’s “three strikes” sentencing law. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it stems from an August incident involving Kevin Foster and a longtime girlfriend. He says Foster had been drinking and became enraged, blocking the doorway so she couldn’t leave…

At one point, the victim stated, during the trial, that Foster grabbed her throat, restricting her breathing, threatened more violence against her, and held a knife to her throat, causing a small cut. Wilson says the jury also heard evidence of Foster’s prior violence against numerous women dating back to 1994. So the sentence range now goes all the way up to life in prison. He hopes the case outcome, which was also posted on the District Attorney Office Facebook page, illustrates an effective outcome…

Judge Kelly Babineau made the finding for the “three strikes” allegation. She was appointed to the bench early this year, to replace Thomas Anderson, who retired.