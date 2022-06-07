Longtime Grass Valley Business Closes

Dave Williams was born just one year after Williams Stationary opened on West Main Street in Grass Valley in 1949. After closing last week, he said the pandemic accelerated the decline of businesses already struggling to compete with the increasing diversity of platforms for selling office supplies….

But Williams says it’s been a good run and he plans to still sell some commercial products online two or three days a week. And family businesses like theirs don’t get a lot of down time, staying open six days a week. Meanwhile, he received a number of on-air calls of appreciation from customers during “KNCO: Insight” on Monday. Jerry mentioned how Dave’s father helped encourage him about reading when he stopped by the store as a youth

The art outlet Make Local Habit is moving in from across the street as the new tenant.