Longtime Local Sierra College Trustee Dies

Posted: Sep. 13, 2023 5:32 PM PDT

A long-time Sierra College trustee and Grass Valley resident has passed away. Nancy Palmer was inspired to run for the Board in 1994, after the groundbreaking for the Nevada County campus, which opened in 1996. Executive Dean Karen O’Hara says she’ll be missed…

The district says Palmer’s passion for community college also extended far beyond the local campus. She coordinated trainings for fellow trustees at the state level. One of her favorite events to participate each year was focused on coaching student trustees from the 73 Community College districts across California…

Donations to the Sierra College Foundation may be made in Palmer’s name, to benefit students through a link on the district’s website.

