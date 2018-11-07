Looks Like Three New NID Board Members

It looks like there will be three new members of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. Last night’s results showed that Chris Bierwagen had a sizeable lead over Bruce Herring for the Division Two seat, or 70 to 29-percent. The seat was vacated by John Drew, who was not seeking another term, and put his support behind Bierwagen, a supporter of the Centennial Dam proposal. Meanwhile, incumbent William Morebeck is expected to be unseated by Laura Peters for the Division 4 seat, which covers Placer County. Peters was leading 61 to 38-percent. The third new member will be Ricki Heck, who is taking over for Nancy Webber in Division One. Webber is retiring. Heck also has major concerns about the Centennial project, as does Peters.